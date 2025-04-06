Anuradhapura [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi Temple in Anuradhapura with Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

PM Modi said that being there was humbling and called the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi a living symbol of peace.

In a post on X, he said, "Offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. It's a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism. It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us."

Dissanayake said that he and PM Modi inaugurated the Sampur Solar Power Plant and the Dambulla Agricultural Cold Storage Complex to support our farmers and kicked off a solar panel installation project across 5,000 religious sites.

He called it an exciting time for sustainable growth.

In a post on X, he said, "The launch of three key development projects during PM Narendra Modi's state visit to Sri Lanka holds great significance. Together, we inaugurated the Sampur Solar Power Plant, a game-changer for our energy security and the Dambulla Agricultural Cold Storage Complex to support our farmers. Plus, we kicked off a solar panel installation project across 5,000 religious sites. Exciting times for sustainable growth!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Anuradhapura with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to inaugurate the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line, a project supported by the Indian government.

Calling Dissanayake his friend, PM Modi arrived at the venue to jointly launch the signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line and launch the railway track of the Maho-Omanthai railway line with him.

"In Anuradhapura with my friend, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and laid a wreath at the 'Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial' in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, near Colombo on Saturday.

PM Modi arrived in Colombo on Saturday on a two-day State Visit to Sri Lanka. (ANI)

