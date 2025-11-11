Thimphu [Bhutan], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Bhutan has yielded several significant outcomes, marked by key inaugurations, major announcements, and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across energy, health, and development sectors.

According to the List of Outcomes released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, PM Modi's two-day visit witnessed the inauguration of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, constructed under a bilateral agreement between the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan, symbolising the strength of the two nations' energy partnership.

An understanding was also reached on the resumption of work on the main dam structure of the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, underscoring continued collaboration in the hydropower sector, it said.

Further strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties, land in Varanasi was granted for the construction of a Bhutanese temple, monastery, and guest house.

To facilitate connectivity and streamline cross-border movement, a decision was taken to establish an immigration check post in Hatisar across Gelephu in Bhutan.

Enhancing Bhutan's development cooperation, a line of credit of Rs 4000 crore was also extended to the country.

Three MoUs were exchanged during the visit, reflecting the shared commitment to expand cooperation in key areas.

The MoU on co-operation in the field of renewable energy seeks to institutionalise bilateral engagements and promote joint efforts in solar energy, wind energy, biomass, energy storage, green hydrogen, and capacity building.

It was signed by Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, and Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Minister for New and Renewable Energy.

In the health sector, the MoU on co-operation in the field of health and medicine aims to strengthen collaboration in areas including drugs, diagnostics and devices, maternal health, prevention and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases, traditional medicine, digital health interventions such as telemedicine, and technical collaboration through joint research and capacity building of health professionals.

It was signed by Pemba Wangchuk, Secretary, Ministry of Health, and Sandeep Arya, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The third MoU, between the PEMA Secretariat of Bhutan and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) India, focuses on building institutional linkages to enhance the capacity building of mental health professionals and develop in-country mental health courses for service enhancement and research.

It was signed by Dechen Wangmo, Head of the PEMA Secretariat, Bhutan, and Sandeep Arya, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan. (ANI)

