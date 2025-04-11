Gilgit [PoGB], April 11(ANI): In a powerful show of unity, hotel owners from across Gojal Valley of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan convened in Passu to voice their growing frustration with the government's failure to provide basic infrastructure in the region, even as authorities ramped up pressure to digitize tourism data collection, as reported by Pamir Times.

At the centre of the controversy is the mandatory use of the "Hotel Eye App," a government-mandated platform for real-time tourist data entry. Hoteliers argue that the requirement is not only unrealistic but also deeply unfair in a region that still lacks consistent electricity and internet access. Without these fundamental services, many say compliance is simply impossible, the Pamir Times reported.

Also Read | TikTok Layoffs: ByteDance-Owned Platform Lays Off E-Commerce Team in US Over Poor Performance Amid Ongoing US-China Trade Tariffs War, Say Reports.

Participants at the meeting condemned the local administration and law enforcement agencies for what they described as "undue pressure" on an already struggling hospitality sector.

According to the Pamir Times, one of the protesters stated," There is no electricity and internet in the area due to which they cannot use the app."

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Above 429 After US President Donald Trump Pauses Tariffs Till July 9.

The outrage peaked with reports of a hotel owner in Shimshal being arrested for allegedly failing to submit tourist data online--an incident hoteliers say highlights the absurdity and injustice of the current system, Pamir Times reported.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous call on the Government of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan and the Special Communications Organisation (SCO) to immediately provide reliable power and internet services in the region. Hoteliers also urged the government to allow private telecom companies to enter the market to foster competition and improve connectivity, Pamir Times reported.

Until these issues are addressed, hoteliers say, any digital enforcement is not only impractical but deeply exploitative--adding insult to years of infrastructural injury.

The residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have consistently held protests to highlight a range of social, economic, and political challenges they face. They are calling for justice, equal rights, and better living standards, urging the authorities to take meaningful action and deliver effective, accountable governance that addresses their needs and secures a brighter future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)