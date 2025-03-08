Gilgit[PoGB], March 8(ANI): Imran Mir, President of the Muslim League N Youth Wing for Gilgit Division, has raised serious concerns over the ongoing electricity crisis in the town of Jaglot in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan(PoGB).

According to Mir, the region has been facing severe power outages since the beginning of Ramadan. No electricity is available during Sehri or Iftar, as reported by Markhor Times, creating immense hardship for local residents.

In a statement, Mir demanded that those responsible for the electricity supply in the region "correct their Qibla," urging authorities to refocus their efforts on resolving the power issues that have been plaguing Jaglot for weeks. He pointed out that the electricity system has deteriorated drastically since the replacement of Shahid, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), and has called for urgent intervention, Markhor Times reported.

According to Markhor Times, the situation in Jaglot has worsened, with transformer failures occurring on a daily basis. Residents have lodged numerous complaints about the frequent breakdowns, noting that the damaged transformers are being sent to Gilgit for repairs but often fail to return. Despite this, there continues to be a marked shortage of electricity, leading to frustration among the community.

Mir emphasized that the erratic power schedule, which changes daily without any clear explanation, has added to the confusion and distress of local residents. Markhor Times reported that he described the situation as "drama after drama," questioning how long the people of Jaglot will be forced to endure such unreliable service, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan.

The concerned leader has urged senior officials, including the Chief Secretary of PoGB, the Director-General of Anti-Corruption PoGB, the Commissioner of PoGB, and the Assistant Commissioner of Sub-Division Jaglot, to take immediate notice of the situation and address the growing electricity crisis. Locals are hopeful that these authorities will act swiftly to restore a stable and reliable power supply to the region. (ANI)

