Mumbai, March 8: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, along with her crewmate, Barry Wilmore, is preparing to return to Earth after being stranded on the International Space Station for nine months. The duo initially set out on a 10-day mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner but faced unexpected delays, extending their stay far beyond the original plan.

Sunita Williams and her crewmate were launched on a crewed flight test aboard Boeing’s Starliner on June 5. However, due to multiple technical failures in the capsule, their return was repeatedly delayed. Initially planned as a 10-day mission, the astronauts have been living on the International Space Station as NASA postponed their journey back to Earth indefinitely. Bone Fractures, Low Blood Pressure, Vision Impairments: What Sunita Williams Might Face After Returning to Earth Following Prolonged Stay in Space.

The Starliner spacecraft returned uncrewed in September last year. Subsequently, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were sent on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission. Two seats on their Dragon spacecraft were reserved for the stranded astronauts. The pair was initially set to return in February. ‘I Will Miss Everything’: Says Sunita Williams on Returning to Earth After 9 Months in Space.

Confirmed Date of Sunita Williams Return

After spending an extended nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow crew member are finally set to return to Earth.

Now, NASA has confirmed that the pair will return to Earth on March 16, 2025, following the launch of a relief crew aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft next week.

