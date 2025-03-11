Muzaffarabad [PoJK], March 11(ANI): Tensions escalated at University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in Muzaffarabad when a peaceful students' protest turned violent after police intervened and used violent means to brutally torture the protesting students, as reported by local media outlet Hum English.

The protest was sparked by the University administration's decision to bar students from entering examination halls due to unpaid fees, without prior notice. In response, several students staged a demonstration, demanding the right to sit for exams and called the action an unjust humiliation, according to a report by Hum English.

The situation quickly spiralled out of control as police entered the City Campus, using tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd.

According to Hum English, at least eleven students were detained, including prominent student leaders Sardar Waleed Ayub and Sardar Saqib Javed. Multiple students were reported injured due to the police's heavy-handed tactics.

The crackdown has drawn widespread condemnation, with students accusing the administration of using excessive force. They stated that their grievances had been ongoing for the past three days, focusing on the unfair treatment and the removal of students from their examination halls for dues. Protesters argued that these actions had left them feeling humiliated and helpless, as reported by Hum English.

In retaliation to the police action, students launched a protest march from the university campus to the Muzaffarabad Press Club, condemning what they described as "police terrorism." The march, which has gathered significant support, highlighted the growing frustration with the authorities' disregard for students' rights, Hum English reported.

This incident is not an isolated one in PoJK, as similar cases of police brutality against students have been reported in the past at other institutions, including Poonch University and Poonch Medical College.

In PoJK, it is not uncommon for authorities to target civilians who demand their rights. Whether it's people calling for better salaries, improvements in schools and hospitals, or basic necessities like water and electricity, the people often face repression. However, this time, educational arrangements have been disrupted, jeopardising the future of local students. (ANI)

