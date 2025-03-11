Basildon, March 11: A brutal parking dispute turned violent when a father and son launched a savage machete attack on their neighbor, leaving him with life-altering injuries. George Ripley Sr and George Ripley Jr armed themselves with a machete, lock knife, and a nail-embedded plank before assaulting the victim in the street, striking him repeatedly as he lay on the ground in Basildon, England. Condemning the attack as “cowardly and barbaric,” the court sentenced Ripley Sr to 12 years and seven months in prison and Ripley Jr to eight years.

The attack stemmed from a long-standing feud over parking, with tensions escalating since the Ripleys moved into the neighborhood in late 2023. According to The Mirror report, the pair confronted their neighbour on September 10, armed with weapons, and attempted to run him down with their pickup truck before launching a vicious assault. A witness described seeing Ripley Sr repeatedly striking the victim with a plank of wood, while Ripley Jr hacked at him with a machete. The victim suffered severe defensive wounds, particularly to his hands, as he tried to shield himself. Sheffield Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death at a Catholic School in England, Suspect Teenager Detained.

As the attack unfolded, a neighbor intervened, shocked by the level of violence, and managed to stop the assault. The Mirror reported that Ripley Sr, covered in blood, apologised before fleeing the scene. The pair then tried to destroy forensic evidence by washing their clothes and cleaning their vehicle. Prosecutors argued that the attack was an act of revenge, fueled by previous altercations between the parties, including threats from Ripley Sr in the months leading up to the assault. The court heard that the victim had earlier reported feeling unsafe due to repeated intimidation. UK Shocker: Man Dies in Freak Accident While Separating Frozen Burgers, Body Found Days Later.

In a harrowing victim impact statement, the injured man revealed he now suffers from PTSD, experiencing flashbacks every time water runs down his face in the shower, reminding him of the blood from the attack. He also struggles with basic tasks, unable to lift a teacup due to lasting damage to his hand. Despite arguments from the defense about provocation, Judge Samantha Leigh dismissed their claims, labeling the assault a brutal show of dominance. Both men must serve two-thirds of their sentences before being eligible for parole.

