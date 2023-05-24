Muzaffarabad [PoK], May 24 (ANI): A group of women employees held a protest against the government in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir's (PoK's) Muzaffarabad over non-payment of their salaries under the 'Kamyab Khwateen Programme.'

A woman employee said, "They can pay crores of rupees to Imran Khan. Can they not give Rupees 13,000 salary to the employees? We have been working hard but we have not received pay for our work. We were given assurance that they will give salary and package during Ramzan. However, nothing was paid to us. Today, we came here to protest, however, the staff pushed us out. We are demanding our right."

Another woman employee said that they have not been paid a salary for their work. The woman said that the teachers pushed them out and closed the industry. She urged the authorities to pay them salaries.

Another woman said, "We did all the work that was given to us, including handicrafts and stitching. The teachers have pushed us out and locked the industry. They threatened us that they will see who will give them the payment. We were 226 workers working there and their attendance has been marked in the register. I call on the government to make payment to us."

Earlier in April, retired government employees in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK's) Muzaffarabad town took to the streets demanding a rise in pension and medical allowance as inflation has taken a heavy toll on their everyday lifestyle.

The protesters accused the government of insensitivity saying they were struggling to make ends meet. Protesters also demanded the government release all funds in a single tranche so that their troubles could be minimised.

The protesters chanted slogans like "Sadda Haq aethe rakh" (Keep our Rights Keep here). One of the protesters stated that he wants his demand to be fulfilled soon. And he also stated that the medical costs were going high so they wanted a rise in medical allowance as well. The protester added that there are 16 diseases that are being treated for free in Pakistan, which should be done in PoK as well. (ANI)

