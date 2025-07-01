Warsaw, Jul 1 (AP) Poland will temporarily reinstate border controls with neighbouring Germany and Lithuania, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday.

The decision comes after new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made tougher migration policy a pillar of his election campaign in February. After he took office in May, Germany stationed more police at the border and said some asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe's biggest economy would be turned away.

Even before that, Merz's predecessor in February had extended by six months the border checks it imposed on all its frontiers last fall as it attempted to cut the number of migrants arriving in the country.

The European Union has a visa-free travel area known as Schengen that allows citizens of most member states to travel easily across borders for work and pleasure. Switzerland also belongs to Schengen although it is not an EU member. (AP)

