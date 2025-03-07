Warsaw, Mar 7 (AP) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Friday that his government is working on a plan to prepare large-scale military training for every adult male in response to the changing security situation in Europe.

Tusk told the country's Sejm, the lower house of parliament, that the military training would create a reserve force that is “adequate to possible threats”.

Also Read | S Jaishankar Security Lapse: India Demands Action Against Those Involved in EAM's Security Breach in London, Says 'Incident Reflected Licence Accorded to Such Forces'.

The speech was focused on the international security situation. Poland is located along NATO's eastern flank and is deeply concerned by the war in Ukraine. There are fears that if Ukraine is defeated, Russia will turn its imperial ambitions to countries like Poland, which it controlled during the 19th century and during the Cold War.

Concern has grown as President Donald Trump has shifted the US position from being a defender of Ukraine to withholding military aid and intelligence and signalling a support for Russia's position. (AP)

Also Read | South Korea: 29 Injured, Including 15 Civilians After KF-16 Fighter Jets Mistakenly Drop Eight MK-82 Bombs Outside Training Range in Pocheon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)