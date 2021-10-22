Tacoma (US), Oct 22 (AP) Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting in Tacoma, police said.

The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday that two females and one male had died at the scene and that a male was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Everett Street, near the city's Eastside neighborhood.

Police called it an active scene and asked people to stay away from the area.

No further information was immediately available. (AP)

