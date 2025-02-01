Peshawar, Feb 1 (PTI) Police arrested two terrorists allegedly involved in an attack on Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan on Saturday when he was on a visit to oversee security arrangements in Kurram district in northwest Pakistan.

Regional Police Officer, Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat said the suspects have been handed over to the relevant authorities for investigation.

Further investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack, and identify any potential facilitators.

Saeed Manan Khan, Assistant Commissioner of Boshera in Upper Kurram, was present in the area along with the police on Friday to oversee the implementation of a ceasefire between the Shia and Sunni tribes.

Khan was injured in the firing incident while supervising the implementation of a ceasefire in Upper Kurram.

He received bullet wounds, fired by unknown attackers, and is currently under treatment at a hospital in Peshawar.

Following the attack, a heavy contingent of police launched a search operation to track down the perpetrators.

Sectarian clashes between Shia and Sunni tribes have claimed at least 130 lives since November last year, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades in the region. A peace agreement was reached between the warring tribes on January 1, but the route connecting Parachinar remained blocked.

Under the peace agreement, residents pledged to surrender their weapons to the state in different phases within 15 days, while the dismantling of local bunkers is to be completed by February 2025.

However, aid convoys have repeatedly been attacked in Kurram district in January, resulting in casualties. Parachinar in Upper Kurram has been under siege for more than 120 days, with people dying due to a lack of essential supplies.

