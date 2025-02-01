Mumbai, February 1: Meta-owned WhatsApp has reportedly been targeted by a spyware campaign conducted by an Israeli firm called Paragon Solutions, which affected the platform and its users. WhatsApp spokesperson confirmed the attack, which affected around 90 individuals, including civilians and journalists. Today, hackers have bypassed the strongest security and gained unauthorised access to various devices.

Cybercriminals often get access to multiple devices running on Android, Mac, Windows and even iPhones running on iOS. The reports have said that an Israel-based company carried out the latest attack by using group chats and PDFs to hack individuals. The reports said the targeted individuals were from around "two dozen" countries. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s X To Allow Users To Edit Images With xAI’s Chatbot Soon, Let Them Make Changes by Revising Prompt.

WhatsApp alleged that Israeli company Paragon Solutions used a zero-click hack, which did not require users' involvement to give permission or click on anything. WhatsApp spokesperson said that the spyware had successfully disrupted the exploitations vector, which included groups and PDF files. However, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform said it would continue offering users private communication.

What Is Zero-Click Hack Attack? How Does It Work?

WhatsApp said that the hackers conduct zero-click hack attacks by targeting users. They use sophisticated spyware to bypass any interactions required with users. Cybercriminals look for vulnerabilities in apps or phone OS before targeting any system. The users will not need to click on any external link or download any software to get attacked. They will be targeted without their permission. Zero-click hack attacks are "interaction-less" or "fully remote" attacks. DeepSeek Banned in Taiwan: MODA Prohibits Govt Employees From Using Newly Launched Chinese AI Model Over Security Concerns.

Meta's Response to WhatsApp Zero-Click Attack

In response to the attack, Meta reportedly issued a "cease and desist letter" to Paragon Solutions and explored other legal options. In 2019, Meta worked with Citizen Lab when it sued another chat service firm from Israel called NSO Group for hacking thousands of phone users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2025 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).