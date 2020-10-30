Cadiz (US), Oct 29 (AP) An officer with a Kentucky sheriff's department has fatally shot a man during an altercation, police said.

The altercation occurred shortly after the Trigg County Sheriff's Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a home in Cadiz, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

The responding officer shot Bennie “Shawn” Biby, 44, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Authorities did not release the races of those involved or give additional details about the shooting.

An autopsy on Biby was scheduled for Thursday. (AP)

