Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Whittier (US), Aug 1 (AP) A police officer was shot and the suspected gunman also was wounded Monday in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier, authorities said.

The shooting took place at about 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Also Read | Who Was Remi Lucidi? Everything To Know About the French Daredevil Who Fell to Death From 68th Floor in Hong Kong.

The officer and the suspect were hospitalised but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Other details also weren't immediately released.

Also Read | Crypto Influencer Richard Heart Aka Richard Schueler Buys Sports Cars, World’s Largest Black Diamond ‘The Enigma’ With Investors’ Money; Charged With Fraud by US SEC.

Whittier is about 24 miles (39 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)