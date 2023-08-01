Remi Lucidi was a French daredevil who died while performing a stunt in Hong Kong. His fearless spirit was watched by the world, which made him garner a significant fan following online. If you are unaware of his stunts, we bring you some interesting facts about him. Remi Lucidi Dies: French Daredevil, Known for Dangerous High-Rise Stunts, Falls to Death From 68th Floor of Hong Kong Building.

Interesting Things About Remi Lucidi

Remi Lucidi was residing in France’s Montpellier region and began scaling skyscrapers in the year 2016.

On his social media, he identified as Remi Enigma and posted pictures from various tall structures around the world.

One of his videos shows him walking on a 300-metre-high structure, France’s tallest chimney, without a harness.

In his other videos he was seen climbing things like cranes, bridges and even a Ferris wheel. He has posted photos on the top of other high-rise buildings in Dubai, Bulgaria and France. Coco Lee, Hong Kong Singer and Disney Star, Dies at 48.

He was influential in the world of extreme sports and left quite an impact, even inspiring many similar enthusiasts.

Just a few days before he passed away, he posted a photo from Times Square in Causeway Bay.

During his final hours, Lucidi was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex. However, he fell on his way to the top of the building and was declared dead on the spot. If reports are to be believed, he got trapped outside the top floor. While some suggest, he must have just lost his balance. Remi Lucidi was impressive with his stunts, but no one should try them alone.

