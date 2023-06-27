Ajman [UAE], June 27 (ANI/WAM): Upon the directives of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and the monitoring of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and President of the Ajman Executive Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, issued a resolution to provide health insurance benefits to local police personnel.

The decision aims to ensure the principles of justice and social responsibility in providing healthcare coverage for employees of the Ajman Police, to create a motivating work environment, reward competence, experience and efforts, and optimise human and financial resources planning.

It also aims to improve the performance of the police command and increase the satisfaction of its employees.

Major General Sheikh Sultan Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, thanked Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar for the generous initiative.

He added that implementing the health insurance system for members of the Ajman Police applies to all local employees, both civilian and military, and is based on the issued decision and under the applicable provisions and conditions of the Ajman Government.

He then congratulated local police personnel covered by the insurance, wishing them success in achieving the highest levels of performance and providing high-quality, efficient and prompt services to all community members. (ANI/WAM)

