San Juan(Puerto Rico), Jul 28 (AP) Three young men were killed and 10 others injured at a popular nightspot in the Turks and Caicos Islands in what authorities called the British territory's first mass shooting in recent history.

At least four suspects were involved in the shooting early Sunday on the island of Providenciales, but no one has been arrested, according to Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey, who called it “deeply disturbing.”

Also Read | Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object' Racing Through Our Solar System.

“We are now having a gangland-type slaying, and a lot of this gang violence seems to be concentrated in our Haitian communities,” Premier Charles Washington Misick told a press conference.

He called on the Haitian community to cooperate with police, saying some of them know how guns are being smuggled into the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Also Read | Donkey Meat Trade Racket Busted in Islamabad: Pakistan’s IFA Seizes Over 1,000 kg of Unhygienic Donkey Meat, 50 Live Donkeys During Raid at Farmhouse in Tarnol; 1 Foreign National Arrested.

“What is happening here is unlike anything we've ever seen before,” he said. “This is not a situation we should accept.”

The shooting comes as the archipelago cracks down on illegal immigration.

An estimated 10,900 Haitians live in the Turks and Caicos Islands, representing a third of the territory's population. Around 80 per cent of Haitians live in Providenciales, and 20 per cent have permanent residency, according to the United Nations humanitarian affairs office.

Acting Gov Anya Williams said the hospital in Providenciales was on lockdown to protect those being treated for their injuries. She said at least two of those injured were flown overseas for further treatment. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)