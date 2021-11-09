Washington [US], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Police officers in the US capital found no hazardous material at the Israeli embassy following a report of a suspicious package and the scene is being cleared, a DC Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We're actually clearing the scene right now, no hazardous material found," the spokesperson said on Monday.

Also Read | Pakistan: Land Allotted for Construction of Hindu Temple Cancelled by Islamabad Authority.

Earlier on Monday, US media said local authorities were assisting the US Secret Service with a suspicious package at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC.

A Sputnik correspondent reported seeing a heavy police presence near the Israeli embassy, including US secret service personnel. Several streets near the embassy were closed as well, the correspondent reported. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Japan: 69-Year-Old Man Attempts to Start Fire on Bullet Train, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)