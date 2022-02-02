Lisbon [Portugal], February 1 (ANI): Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for COVID-19, a media report said.

The prime minister has no symptoms and will be in isolation for seven days, Xinhua reported citing the country's Lusa News Agency.

Also Read | COVID-19-Infected HIV Patient Developed More Than 20 Mutations, Study Reveals.

According to a statement released by Costa's office, the prime minister has informed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of his situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)