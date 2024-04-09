Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI): As Hamas's attack on Israel marks six months, posters bearing portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, have been displayed in Knesset (Israel Parliament).

Six months have elapsed since Hamas launched a brutal onslaught on Israel, resulting in widespread devastation and loss of life.

Despite the passage of time, 134 hostages remain in Hamas' captivity, their fate hanging in the balance amidst ongoing efforts to secure their release.

The war in Gaza continues after Israel launched a counter-offensive in response to the Hamas attack on October 7.

However, the Israel Defence Forces have withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip after a long four-month fight in the Khan Younis area, reported The Times of Israel.

As the country marked six months of war against Hamas, the IDF published new data on its operations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Lebanon, highlighting everything from the number of terror operatives killed to the number of sites struck.

According to the data, more than 13,000 Hamas operatives and members of other terror groups have been killed by the IDF in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war, in addition to some 1,000 terrorists inside Israel on October 7, when gunmen rampaged through southern communities, massacring some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 253 to Gaza.

As Israel grapples with the ongoing repercussions of the October 7 attack, the nation remains steadfast in its commitment to securing the safe return of all hostages held by Hamas.

With billboards at Ben-Gurion Airport serving as a poignant reminder of the urgency of this mission, the call to "Bring them home now" echoes louder than ever before.

In a poignant display of solidarity and urgency, Israel's capital city has been decked up with billboards bearing the faces of hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 attack.

The visuals feature images of those still in captivity, alongside the rallying cry, "Bring them home now," serving as a stark reminder of the prolonged ordeal endured by these individuals and their families.

Visuals from Israel's Ben-Gurion airport and around the city show pictures of hostages held by Hamas following the October 7 attack. (ANI)

