New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, presently serving as India's High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, has been concurrently accredited as India's High Commissioner to Grenada and the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Rajpurohit will have his residence in Port of Spain and is expected to take up the assignments shortly, according to MEA. Notably, he is an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2004 batch.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit (IFS:2004), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, has been concurrently accredited to the following, with residence in Port of Spain, as the next: a) High Commissioner of India to Grenada. b) High Commissioner of India to the Commonwealth of Dominica."

Notably, Rajpurohit assumed the charge of the High Commissioner of India to Trinidad and Tobago on October 6, 2023. Before this, he served as Director General (Joint Secretary) for the Middle East Region (West Asia and North Africa) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

From 2017-2019, he served as Ambassador of India to Iraq. He has also served as India's Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2019-2020.

He has also headed the Political Section at the Indian Embassy in Berlin, Germany. He has also worked as the Second Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and the Third Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.

Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit has served as Director in India's multilateral neighbourhood BIMSTEC and SAARC Division and Deputy Secretary dealing with India's development cooperation projects in developing countries. (ANI)

