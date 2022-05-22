New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): President Kovind on Sunday arrived at the Air Force Station, Palam, Delhi after completing his successful state visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines from May 15 to 21.

This is the first visit by the Head of State of India to these two countries. He was accompanied by his wife first lady Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam, and secretary-level officers.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: Israel, Switzerland Confirms Monkeypox Cases Amid Global Spread.

The first-ever head of state visit to the Caribbean region was very successful, signaling India's importance as well as its strong commitment to continue active engagement with the completing the reason it is also underlined.

India continued its commitment to be a trusted partner of the small island developing strength to work together and to promote aspiration and interest as a developing nation in the spirit of south-south cooperation.

Also Read | US Shooting: Pakistani-American Man Shoots Dead Wife, Daughter, Mother-in-Law Before Killing Self in Texas.

India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial relations based on democratic values, common linkages of history, a Parliamentary democratic system, membership in the Commonwealth, use of the English language, and the love for cricket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)