Bratislava [Slovakia], April 10 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Slovakia-India Business Forum in Bratislava on Thursday and expressed India's commitment to enhancing trade ties with Slovakia.

She stated that the Slovakia-India Business Forum serves as an excellent platform to explore synergies and build mutually beneficial partnerships. She urged business leaders to seize the opportunities and convert them into concrete results.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradition to India: Israel Praises PM Narendra Modi Government for Bringing Terrorists to Justice.

In her address at the Slovakia-India Business Forum, President Murmu said, "India is committed to enhancing trade relations with Slovakia. The large business delegation, representing diverse fields, which has accompanied me, clearly shows the interest of Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Slovakia. We have seen a similar interest from Slovakia."

President Murmu noted that Slovakia has started to benefit from India's consumer market, skilled workforce and startup ecosystem. She stated that the automotive sector has emerged as a strong link between Slovakia and India.

Also Read | Bangladesh Court Issues New Arrest Warrant Against Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Her Daughter in Graft Case.

She said, "India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and Slovakia, with its strong industrial base and strategic location in Europe, presents great opportunities for deeper trade and investment ties. As a key member of the European Union and a hope for automotive defence and high-tech industries, Slovakia has started to benefit from India's consumer market, skilled workforce and startup ecosystem. The automotive sector in particular has emerged as a strong link between our two nations. Tata Motors subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover has made a significant investment in Slovakia, including a manufacturing facility in Nitra operating since 2018.

"This state-of-the-art plant producing models like the Land Rover Discovery and defender underscores Slovakia's growing role in global automobile manufacturing. I appreciate President Pellegrini's valuable contribution in facilitating this investment which has further deepened our economic partnership. Beyond the automotive industry, many other Indian companies established a presence in Slovakia, many of whom are represented here today. Similarly, several Slovak firms are actively participating in India's industrial growth. These collaborations highlight the growing depth of our economic engagement," she added.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1910281683615576544

She expressed confidence that Indian talent can be valuable partner in Slovakia's economic progress. She emphasised that the trade between India and Slovakia has been growing, with the trade crossing 1.2 billion euros in 2024.

President Murmu said, "Slovakia is looking for hardworking, skilled workers and professionals from overseas to help meet its workforce requirements. I am convinced that Indian talent can be a valuable partner in Slovakia's economic progress. Bilateral trade between India and Slovakia has been growing steadily. In 2024, trade crossed 1.2 billion euros. I believe this figure remains far below our true potential. This business forum serves as an excellent platform to explore synergies and build mutually beneficial partnerships. Today, I urge our business leaders to seize the opportunities and convert these into concrete treasures. The time has arrived to accelerate this growth."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1910282020283900261

On her participation in Slovakia-India Business Forum, President's Secretariat in a post on X wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Slovakia-India Business Forum in Bratislava. The President said that the Slovakia-India Business Forum serves as an excellent platform to explore synergies and build mutually beneficial partnerships. She urged business leaders to seize the opportunities and convert these into concrete results."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1910287029474148623

President Droupadi Murmu, along with more than 100 Slovak children, watched a special puppet show based on the Ramayana in Slovakia on Thursday. She also viewed an exhibition of paintings made by Slovakian schoolchildren on various Indian themes.

President Murmu interacted with some of the young artists and appreciated them for beautifully capturing India's vibrant spirit and myriad colours on canvas. The puppet show on Ramayan was conducted by Ms Lenka Mukova.

Taking to X, the President's Secretariat stated, "President Droupadi Murmu visited an exhibition of paintings by Slovak children. The Slovak-Indian Friendship Society, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy, has been organizing the painting competition 'Beauty Hidden in Fairy Tales - India through the Eyes of Slovak Children, since 2015. She also witnessed a puppet show on Ramayan conducted by Ms Lenka Mukova. Ms Lenka is part of the Babadlo Puppet Theater in Presov, which has been educating children through puppetry for 30 years."

She attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Peter Pellegrini at the historic Bratislava Castle. The Slovak artists presented captivating musical performances, including that of the National Anthem, signifying the strong cultural bond between the two countries.

In a post on X, the President's Secretariat stated, "President Droupadi Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Peter Pellegrini at the historic Bratislava Castle. The Slovak artists presented captivating musical performances including that of National Anthem, signifying the strong cultural bond between the two countries. The President thanked the Government and the people of Slovakia for the warm welcome and hospitality. She said that from yoga and ayurveda to Indian cuisine, the love for Indian culture in Slovakia is a testament to our strong people-to-people connections. She reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries."

Earlier on Wednesday, President Murmu held talks with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico. She stated that India greatly values our traditionally close and friendly ties with the Slovak Republic, based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and convergence of views on global issues. She also noted that there has been an increase in our engagements across sectors. The two leaders agreed to diversify further and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

In a post, President's Secretariat stated, "President Droupadi Murmu met and held extensive discussions with Prime Minister Robert Fico of the Slovak Republic. She stated that India greatly values our traditionally close and friendly ties with the Slovak Republic, based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and convergence of views on global issues. She also noted that there has been an increase in our engagements across sectors. The two leaders agreed to diversify further and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest."

President Murmu discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and issues of shared global and regional interests with President Peter Pellegrini of the Slovak Republic during one-on-one meetings and delegation-level talks.

The President appreciated President Pellegrini's personal commitment and initiative in strengthening bilateral relations. She noted the rising popularity of Indian art and culture in Slovakia.

She highlighted the immense potential for the two countries to collaborate more closely in the rapidly expanding media, entertainment and creative economy sectors of India, including the promotion of Slovakia as a filming destination and a partner in joint film production. She invited Slovakia to take part actively in the upcoming WAVE Summit being hosted by India in Mumbai from May 1 to 4.

Both leaders witnessed the exchange of two MoUs, one on cooperation in the fields of MSMEs between NSIC and the Slovak Business Agency and another on diplomatic training cooperation between SSIFS and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, President's Secretariat said.

In a post on X, President's Secretariat wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and issues of shared global and regional interests with President Peter Pellegrini of the Slovak Republic during one-to-one meeting and delegation-level talks. The participants in delegation-level talks from Indian side included the accompanying Minister of State, Smt. Nimuben Bambhaniya as well as Members of Parliament, Shri Dhaval Patel and Smt. Sandhya Ray and senior officials."

"The President appreciated the personal commitment and initiative of President Pellegrini towards strengthening bilateral relations. Both leaders witnessed the exchange of two MoUs, one on cooperation in the field of MSMEs between NSIC and the Slovak Business Agency and another on cooperation between SSIFS and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)