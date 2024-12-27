Moscow [Russia], December 27 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In a statement, the Russian President described the former PM as an outstanding statesman who made significant contributions to India's economic development and its global interests.

Putin also highlighted Singh's role in strengthening India-Russia relations by elevating them to the level of a special privileged strategic partnership.

"Manmohan Singh was an outstanding statesman. As Prime Minister and when serving in other high-ranking positions, he accomplished a lot in promoting India's economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage. He also made a major personal contribution to strengthening friendly ties between our two countries by elevating them to the level of a special privileged strategic partnership," Putin said in the statement.

President Putin further noted that he had the opportunity to speak with Singh on several occasions and expressed that his memory would be cherished.

"I had the occasion of talking with this remarkable man several times. We will cherish the memory of him," he further stated.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as the Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982 to 1985. He was the 13th PM of India, with his tenure from 2004-2014.

Following his demise, world leaders and diplomats poured in their condolences and expressed their sorrow over the former PM's passing.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya remembered the former PM for "his endeavours, which built the foundation" for the development of bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Following the passing of H.E. Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, on December 26, PM ISHIBA and FM IWAYA respectively sent letters of condolences to H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, expressing sincere condolences and paying tribute to Dr. Singh for his endeavours, which built the foundation for the development of Japan-India relations of today," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel have also condoled the former PM's demise.

Macron said that India has lost a "great man" and France a "true friend" and offered condolences to Singh's family and the people of India.

In a post shared on X, Macron stated, "India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India."

Ramchandra Paudel called the former PM a "visionary leader" of India and extended sympathies to the government and people of India and the bereaved family members.

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing away of former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr. Singh was a visionary leader of India.I extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members," Paudel posted on X.

President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, also expressed his condolences in a post on X, extending sympathies to Singh's family and his admirers worldwide.

"On behalf of the people of Sri Lanka and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Republic of India, Dr Manmohan Singh's family, and his countless admirers worldwide. A visionary leader, Dr Singh's influence transcended national boundaries," Dissanayake wrote.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Manmohan Singh and called him a "visionary leader." He said Nepal will forever remember Dr Manmohan Singh's support for democracy and lasting friendship.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former PM of India. A visionary leader, his wisdom, humility, and dedication shaped India and inspired the region. Nepal will forever remember his support for democracy and lasting friendship," Oli posted on X.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also condoled the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Ibrahim described Singh as a cherished friend and a towering figure in Indian economic reform.

Anwar reflected on the life of Singh, recalling his leadership during India's transformative economic era.

"The weight of grief bears down on me at the news of the passing of my honoured and cherished friend: Dr Manmohan Singh. Obituaries, essays, and books plenty there will surely be about this great man, celebrating him as the architect of India's economic reforms. As Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh was the midwife of India's emergence as one of the world's economic giants," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed deep condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, hailing him as a key figure in strengthening US-India relations.

Blinken praised Dr. Singh for his leadership and said that he played an important role in advancing economic reforms in India, fostering the US-India strategic partnership, and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together, including the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

In a statement, Blinken said, "The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh."

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, also honoured Singh's legacy, stating, "Remembering the selfless contributions of our dear friend and former prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, who set in motion an historic chapter in US-India relations. His dedication to India's growth and prosperity continues to inspire us. Grateful for his leadership and vision."

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, reflected on Singh's contributions to bilateral relations, sharing, "It is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh's contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable... Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh ji and the Indian people."

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, expressed his sorrow on X stating: "Saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. A truly visionary politician, he opened India to the world and shaped the country's future for decades to come. Together with Chancellor Angela Merkel, he raised the strategic partnership between India and Germany to new heights." (ANI)

