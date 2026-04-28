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Agency News Agency News Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Welcome King Charles III, Queen Camilla at White House During State Visit King Charles III and Queen Camilla were formally received at the White House by Donald Trump and Melania Trump, marking the start of a high-profile state visit aimed at reinforcing ties between the United States and the United Kingdom. The visit, taking place from April 27 to 30, is King Charles III’s first official trip to the US as monarch.

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Washington DC, April 28: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday formally welcomed the UK's King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House as part of the British monarch's ongoing state visit to the United States. The meeting comes on the second day of the royal couple's visit, which began with an informal reception hosted by the Trumps over tea at the White House following their arrival in the country on Monday.

Today, the four-day visit entered its formal phase with a ceremonial welcome hosted by Trump and the First Lady on the South Lawn of the White House. The event featured full military honours, reflecting one of the highest diplomatic courtesies extended by the United States to a visiting head of state. King Charles III Heads to Washington on Delicate Mission To Restore the UK-US Relationship.

As part of a long-standing tradition, the ceremony included a 21-gun salute by the Presidential Salute Battery and performances of the national anthems by "The President's Own" US Marine Band. The leaders also reviewed troops during the formal inspection. Senior officials and delegations from both nations were introduced before the ceremony proceeded to its main events.

Large crowds gathered on the South Lawn to witness the welcome ceremony, which featured participation from multiple ceremonial and military units, including honour guards representing the US Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. The US capital has been decorated with British, American, and Washington, DC flags to mark the occasion. King Charles III To Follow His Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Lead in Celebrating US-UK Bonds Despite Iran Tensions.

One of the key highlights of the UK monarch's visit is the King's address to a Joint Session of the US Congress later in the day. According to the British Embassy in Washington, King Charles III is scheduled to deliver a speech to a Joint Session of Congress, considered one of the highest honours accorded to a visiting head of state, in the afternoon.

The address is expected to last approximately 20 minutes, according to officials from Buckingham Palace. The speech, prepared with input from the UK government while reflecting the King's personal tone, is expected to open with a reference to the recent shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The monarch is also expected to convey "the highest regard and friendship of the British people to the people of the United States" as America marks its 250th year. Officials indicated that the central theme of the address will focus on the enduring partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom, highlighting their shared democratic values and commitment to global security and prosperity. The King is expected to describe the bilateral relationship as one of "reconciliation and renewal" and "one of the greatest alliances in human history."

The speech is also likely to include references to key global and strategic issues, including NATO, the AUKUS partnership, developments in the Middle East, and the situation in Ukraine. Despite historical differences, the King is expected to emphasise that both nations have consistently found common ground, rooted in shared democratic, legal, and social traditions dating back to the Magna Carta.

Drawing on his personal experiences, including his service in the Royal Navy, King Charles III is also expected to underline the importance of defending common values such as liberty and equality and is likely to speak about faith, compassion, and the need to promote peace and mutual understanding among people of all backgrounds. The address will also touch upon long-standing defence and intelligence ties between the two nations, as well as the importance of strengthening cooperation in trade, technology, and environmental protection, including safeguarding "Nature's own economy". The day's events will conclude with a State Banquet hosted at the White House in honour of the visiting British monarch and Queen Camilla.

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