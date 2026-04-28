US: Amanda Leigh Fourez Pleads Guilty to Distributing S*xual Animal Crush Videos

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A woman from Illinois has pleaded guilty in a US federal court to charges related to the creation and distribution of “animal crush” videos depicting extreme acts of animal abuse, according to officials from US law enforcement agencies. The case, investigated by federal authorities, is part of a broader crackdown on online networks involved in producing and sharing such content. The accused, identified as Amanda Leigh Fourez, admitted to charges of distributing and conspiring to create and distribute animal crush videos through online groups.

Prosecutors said she participated in organised online communities that facilitated the production and sharing of such material. Court documents indicate that she both funded and circulated the videos, acknowledging her role in the broader network. US Shocker: High School Basketball Coach in Alabama Arrested for Having ‘Deviant S*x With Student’.

According to investigators, Fourez paid significant amounts of money to commission videos that depicted severe abuse of animals. Authorities said the material was later distributed through private chat groups and messaging platforms. Officials described the content as involving acts of deliberate harm to animals, which were recorded and shared among members of these online groups.

Wider Conspiracy Network

The case is linked to a larger conspiracy involving multiple individuals participating in the creation and distribution of such videos. Fourez is the second person connected to the network to plead guilty, with another accused having admitted to similar charges earlier. US Shocker: Lowell High School Math Teacher Under Investigation for Using ‘Financial Cost of Dating Overweight Girls’ in Quiz.

Investigators said participants pooled money to commission content and then shared it within restricted online communities, indicating an organised structure behind the activity.

Legal Consequences

Fourez faces significant penalties under US law. Prosecutors said the charges carry a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison for distribution, along with additional penalties for conspiracy, as well as potential fines. A federal judge will determine the final sentence after considering legal guidelines and other factors. Sentencing is scheduled for later this year.

Background: Laws on Animal Cruelty Content

The United States has strict laws prohibiting the creation and distribution of “animal crush” videos. Federal legislation, including the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, criminalises acts involving intentional harm to animals as well as related visual content.

Authorities have increasingly focused on monitoring and dismantling online networks that facilitate such illegal activities. The guilty plea marks a key step in the ongoing investigation into online networks distributing animal abuse content. Federal agencies have indicated that efforts will continue to identify and prosecute others involved, as part of a broader enforcement push against such crimes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (US ICE), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).