Britain's Prince Andrew leaves after attending the Easter Sunday service at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle in southern England Sunday (File Photo/Reuters)

London [UK], October 18 (ANI): Prince Andrew on Friday (local time) stated that he would no longer use his royal titles, including Duke of York, following discussions with King Charles, according to a statement issued.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Prince Andrew said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," it added.

According to a royal source cited by CNN, the decision is effective immediately.

The prince has come under growing scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as reported connections to an alleged Chinese spy, as reported by CNN. Despite the controversy, Prince Andrew maintains that he "vigorously" denies all accusations.

He had already withdrawn from public duties in 2019 after a heavily criticised BBC interview concerning his relationship with Epstein.

"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the statement further read.

According to CNN, citing palace sources, Prince William and other senior members of the royal family were consulted before the decision was made for Prince Andrew to give up his royal titles, including Duke of York.

Andrew's former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will now be referred to as "Sarah Ferguson". However, the royal status of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, remains unchanged, as reported by CNN.

As per CNN, citing the royal source, Prince Andrew will no longer participate in any of the royal family's Christmas celebrations.

Despite stepping back from royal duties and titles, he will continue to live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor under a private tenancy agreement. As the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, he will retain the title of "prince".

Prince Andrew's fall from public grace stems largely from a 2015 civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused the prince of sexually abusing her when she was underage, as reported by CNN.

Giuffre claimed she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with several of his associates, including Andrew, at locations in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands, CNN reported. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

In 2022, Andrew reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Giuffre, avoiding a trial but sparking widespread criticism. Amid the legal battle, he was stripped of his military titles and lost positions in various charitable organisations, as reported by CNN.

More recently, Andrew has also come under scrutiny for alleged ties to Yang Tengbo, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. Court documents revealed that Yang had developed close links with the prince and was once authorised to represent Andrew in business meetings with Chinese investors in the UK, CNN reported.

A UK tribunal ruling in December 2024 upheld a decision to ban Yang from entering the country, and a government inquiry into the matter revealed the extent of her interactions with Andrew. Yang has denied any involvement in espionage. (ANI)

