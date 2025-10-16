New York, October 16: In explosive new revelations, the late Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl alleges that Prince Andrew believed having sex with her was his “birthright” when she was just 17 years old. The shocking claim, first reported by The Guardian and The Times, adds fresh controversy to the long‑running scandal surrounding the Duke of York’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre, who died earlier this year, describes in vivid detail her encounters with Andrew, claiming she was trafficked to him by Epstein and Maxwell. She writes that she first met the prince in March 2001 at Maxwell’s home near Hyde Park, London, where she was allegedly told she would “meet a handsome prince.” Andrew, she recalls, guessed her age correctly and remarked, “My daughters are just a little younger than you.” Virginia Giuffre, Who Accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of Sexual Abuse, Dies by Suicide Days After Her 'Four Days To Live' Post; Family Confirms Her Death.

According to Giuffre’s account, she later accompanied Andrew to a nightclub, describing him as “a bumbling dancer” who “sweated profusely.” This detail mirrors a now‑infamous claim that Andrew refuted in his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, during which he insisted he could not sweat due to a medical condition. Who Is John Bryan? Royal Family Advisor Who Allegedly Claimed Prince Andrew Had Sex With Underage Girls Linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre’s memoir claims that the encounter ended with her running a bath for Andrew before they had sex, a meeting she describes as lasting less than half an hour. “He was friendly enough, but still entitled, as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright,” she wrote. She added that Epstein later paid her $15,000 for “servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy.’”

Her memoir also details two additional alleged encounters with the Duke, one in New York and another on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, described as an “orgy” involving “approximately eight other young girls” who appeared to be underage.

Prince Andrew has consistently and categorically denied all allegations of sexual assault or misconduct involving Giuffre. In 2022, he and Giuffre reached an out‑of‑court settlement in her civil lawsuit, without admission of liability. During his 2019 interview, Andrew insisted the alleged events never happened, claiming he spent the day in question with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, at a Pizza Express in Woking.

The new claims coincide with renewed scrutiny of public figures who maintained personal ties with Epstein. Emails recently revealed that Andrew’s ex‑wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, once described Epstein as a “supreme friend” before later apologizing, reportedly under threat of legal action. Separately, political figure Peter Mandelson was dismissed by Sir Keir Starmer after it emerged that he too exchanged friendly messages with Epstein while he was imprisoned.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Guardian ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

