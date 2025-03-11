Luxembourg City [Luxembourg], March 11 (ANI): Prince Frederik, the son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg, passed away at the age of 22 due to a genetic disorder. He was born with a rare disease, POLG Mitochondrial disease.

He was diagnosed with POLG at the age of 14, when his symptoms were showing more clearly and the progression of his disease had become more acute. As POLG disease causes various symptoms and affects so many different organ systems, it is very difficult to diagnose and has no treatments, much less a cure, according to the statement.

"It is with a very heavy heart that my wife and I would like to inform you of the passing of our son, The POLG Foundation Founder and Creative Director, Frederik. Last Friday, February 28th, on "Rare Disease Day", our beloved son called us in to his room to speak to him for one last time," Prince Robert said in a statement through the POLG Foundation.

"Frederik found the strength and the courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn - his brother, Alexander; his sister, Charlotte; me; his three cousins, Charly, Louis, and Donall; his brother-in-law, Mansour; and finally, his Aunt Charlotte and Uncle Mark. He had already spoken all that was in his heart to his extraordinary mother, who had not left his side in 15 years," he added.

"After gifting each of us with our farewells - some kind, some wise, some instructive - in true Frederik fashion, he left us collectively with a final long-standing family joke. Even in his last moments, his humour, and his boundless compassion, compelled him to leave us with one last laugh....to cheer us all up," the statement further read.

According to the statement, POLG disease is a genetic mitochondrial disorder that robs the body's cells of energy, in turn causing progressive multiple organ dysfunction and failure.

In the statement, Prince Robert said, "Although we did not know this, at the time of his birth, Frederik was born with a Rare Disease; POLG Mitochondrial disease. As is the case for 300 million people like Frederik worldwide, these diseases are usually hard to recognise even by physicians, and patients' families may never know what they are suffering from as they may only be identified very late in their progression. Frederik was diagnosed with POLG at the age of 14, when his symptoms were showing more clearly and when the progression of his disease had become more acute."

"Because POLG disease causes such a wide range of symptoms and affects so many different organ systems, it is very difficult to diagnose and has no treatments much less a cure. POLG disease is a genetic mitochondrial disorder that robs the body's cells of energy, in turn causing progressive multiple organ (brain, nerves, liver, intestines, muscles, swallowing and ocular function, etc.) dysfunction and failure. One might compare it to having a faulty battery that never fully recharges, is in a constant state of depletion and eventually loses power," he added.

Born in Aix-en-Provence, France, Frederik de Nassau spent his first two years living in London before moving to Switzerland's Geneva in 2004 and eventually to Vevey and Montreux, in the Canton of Vaud. Frederik attended the International School in Geneva before being one of the earliest students in the then newly created Ecole Eden. Eventually, Frederik attended his beloved St George's School in Clarens.

Frederik's many passions included music (his brother called him the human jukebox), film, television (he even worked with a major production company reviewing scripts), gastronomy, nature, Fossils and Minerals, Photography, and Art, according to the statement released by Prince Robert.

Devoted physicians and medical practitioners actively followed Frederik in the US, UK, France and beyond. His main physicians and mitochondrial experts ended up being based in Paris at the Necker Children's Hospital, The Imagine Institute, and the Beaujean Hospital. Due to frequent hospitalisations, his family eventually rented and equipped an apartment where Frederik could receive medical care when required, on his imposed short stays in the City of Lights.

The family even thanked all these physicians and caregivers who gave their all to treat Frederik with the hope of saving his life. According to the statement, Prince Frederik loved his home in Switzerland and especially his time living along the shore of the stunning Lac Leman. (ANI)

