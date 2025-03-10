The sudden death of Prince Frederik of Luxembourg at the tender age of 22 has sent shockwaves through Europe and the royal community. He passed away in Paris after a courageous battle with a rare and debilitating genetic disease, POLG mitochondrial disease, a group of disorders caused by mutations in the POLG gene. The disease is incurable and causes organ failure over time. Prince Frederik was the son of the Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg and his death marks a devastating loss for the family as well as for the people of Luxembourg, who held him in high regard. Shi Ye Dies at 24: Chinese Influencer and Cosplayer Passes Away After Revealing She Hadn’t Eaten for 2 Days During Live Stream.

Prince Frederik of Nassau, the grandson of the late Prince Charles of Luxembourg and the Dowager Duchess of Mouchy, has passed away at the age of 22 due to PolG mitochondrial disease. 🔗https://t.co/iaVTqyigdG pic.twitter.com/hwr8Ucx6fo — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) March 9, 2025

Prince Frederik of Luxembourg, 22, has died from PolG mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic condition. His father,Prince Robert, confirmed his passing on March 1 through a statement on the POLG Foundation’s website. Frederik had worked to raise awareness and funds for the disease pic.twitter.com/kqiQH6s2Z5 — Geopoliti𝕏 (@DalioTroy) March 9, 2025

