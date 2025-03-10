In a tragic and shocking incident that has captured the attention of many online, a popular Chinese cosplayer Mao You You (Shi Ye) passed away after revealing that she hadn’t eaten for two days during a livestream. She was only 24. The incident has raised serious concerns about the pressures and mental health struggles faced by influencers and online personalities, particularly within niche communities like cosplaying. Ms Shi’s family released a statement in the aftermath, “We know that many people still like her. So we will not revoke her mobile phone number or her social media accounts. Instead, we will leave them there for us to express how much she is missed.” SRF Share Price Today, March 10: Stocks of SRF Limited Down by 0.43% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Chinese Cosplayer 'Mao You You' (Shi Ye) Death

Screenshot of Reddit Post (Photo Credits: EpicGamer0622/ Reddit)

