Islamabad [Pakistan], February 12 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding its meeting to discuss the general elections in Punjab today despite the court's directions, The News International reported.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chaudhry said there is a general impression that "since the ECP is made up of munshis, it will not hold provincial elections like Islamabad". He further stressed that 'fiddling' with the constitution will cost Pakistan 'dearly'. He called on the Election Commission of Pakistan not to joke about the constitution and court orders.

Also Read | Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu, Former Judge, Set to Become Next Bangladesh President.

The PTI leader tweeted, "The Election Commission should have held a meeting today for the elections, don't make a joke of the constitution and court orders, even after the clear orders of the court, there is a general impression that since the Election Commission is made up of munshis, it will not hold provincial elections like Islamabad. This fiddling with the constitution will cost the country dearly."

In another tweet, he posted, "We have the constitution as the only agreed document, if the constitution is also trampled, the state of Pakistan will be in serious danger, enough is enough, our movement is ready for the supremacy of the constitution, this movement will start from Jail Bharu and will continue until the restoration of the constitution."

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Death Toll From Devastating Quakes Exceeds 28,000, Missing Indian Found Dead Under Debris in Malatya.

Meanwhile, the ECP has called a special meeting on Monday to discuss the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision of holding elections in Punjab in 90 days, as per The News International report.

The ECP in a statement said that a special meeting has been called at its secretariat regarding Lahore High Court's decision to hold elections in Punjab, The News International reported.

According to the statement, the future course of action and implementation will be discussed with respect to the court's decision.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court instructed the ECP to ensure that elections in Punjab are carried out within 90 days. The decision of the court came after Justice Jawad Hassan accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea and asked the electoral body to hold the elections within the constitutional limit, as per the news report. The PTI had filed the plea in the court after repeatedly calling on the ECP to issue the dates for the polls in Punjab. The PTI dissolved Punjab's assembly on January 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)