Moscow [Russia], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh at their negotiations on Tuesday in Moscow, the Kremlin said.

"On October 12, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold negotiations in Moscow. They plan to discuss the implementation of the statements on Nagorno-Karabakh, which Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders made on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, and further steps to strengthen regional stability and maintain economic ties," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | Salmonella Outbreak in 14 US States Linked to Seafood in Colorado.

Putin and Pashinyan will also touch upon bilateral relations and cooperation within international alliances, the Kremlin added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)