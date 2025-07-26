Cairo [Egypt], July 26 (ANI): The State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt have reaffirmed the continuation of their intensive efforts in the Gaza Strip mediation file, according to a statement released by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement, issued on Friday, said the two nations aim "to reach an agreement that brings an end to the war, alleviates the humanitarian suffering in the enclave, ensures the protection of civilians, and facilitates the exchange of detainees and prisoners."

Also Read | PM Modi Maldives Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Continues To Expand 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative Globally With Tree Plantation (See Pics and Video).

Highlighting recent developments, the statement noted, "Some progress has been achieved during the most recent intensive round of negotiations, which lasted for three weeks." It added that the suspension of talks "with a view to holding consultations before resuming dialogue once again is a normal procedure within the context of these complex negotiations."

Both countries urged restraint against misinformation, stating, "The two states call for refraining from being swayed by leaks circulated by certain media outlets in attempts to undermine these efforts and influence the course of the negotiation process." It stressed that such leaks "do not reflect reality and originate from parties uninformed about the progress of the negotiations."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

Calling on media outlets to uphold responsible journalism, the statement said, "The two countries call on international media outlets to act responsibly and uphold the ethics of journalism, by highlighting the unprecedented suffering taking place in the Gaza Strip, rather than playing a role in undermining efforts aimed at ending the war."

The statement concluded by reaffirming the commitment of Qatar and Egypt, in partnership with the United States, "to continuing efforts toward reaching a comprehensive agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."

This comes amid reports that negotiations in Qatar have stalled, and after an unnamed Israeli official claimed that Israel accepted a Qatari proposal for a 60-day ceasefire and hostage release deal, which was allegedly rejected by Hamas. In response, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a statement tonight expressing deep concern.

According to the Forum's announcement, "Missing the current momentum would be a serious failure; every day the war continues is an achievement for Hamas and a serious risk for our hostages and soldiers."

The Forum also referenced a Channel 12 poll in which 74% of Israelis, including 60% of those who voted for the current coalition under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supported an agreement with Hamas to release all hostages in exchange for ending the war in Gaza.

"All the polls and data show that an absolute majority of the nation of Israel wants an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages. They agree that it is in Israel's interest, including a decisive majority among coalition voters," said the Families. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)