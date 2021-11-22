New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday recalled the heroic fight by the Muktibahini and the Indian Armed Forces in the Liberation of Bangladesh.

He was at the High Commission of Bangladesh to attend Bangladesh Armed Forces Day today.

"Attended the Bangladesh Armed Forces Day event today at the High Commission of Bangladesh. Recalled the heroic fight by the Muktibahini and the Indian Armed Forces in the Liberation of Bangladesh. The spirit of 1971 continues to nourish India-Bangladesh relations," tweeted Singh.

India shares historical and civilizational ties with Bangladesh. India Bangladesh relations have remained friendly ever since the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. (ANI)

