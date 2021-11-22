London, November 22: Bharat Biotech manufactured Covaxin, one of the vaccines being administered in India to protect against COVID-19, is on the UK's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from Monday. It will benefit more fully vaccinated Indians planning travel to the UK without the need for a pre-departure PCR test or self-isolation at the address declared on their compulsory Passenger Locator Forms.

Like other fully vaccinated travellers, including those vaccinated with Covishield, they are required to pre-book a PCR or Lateral Flow Test on arrival in England, to be taken before the end of day 2.

"From 4am on Monday 22 November, the government will recognise vaccines on the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) at the border," the UK's Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed. "As a result, Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to our existing list of approved vaccine for inbound travel, benefitting more fully vaccinated passengers,” it said. India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 116.87 Crore, Says Health Ministry.

Earlier this month, the Bharat Biotech manufactured Covaxin - the second most used formulation in India - had received its WHO EUL status, resulting in the UK announcing plans to include it on its list of approved COVID vaccines from November 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)