New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday discussed bilateral and regional matters, including developments in Afghanistan.

During a telecall on Monday, Singh and Austin exchanged views on combating terrorism in the region, a Defence Ministry release said.

Also Read | Amazon Bans 600 Chinese Brands From Its Store For Abusing Review Policy.

They discussed defence cooperation and looked forward to working closely.

"The Raksha Mantri and Secretary Austin also exchanged views about combating terrorism in the region. Both sides appreciated the mutual cooperation in the recent evacuation operations in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in regular contact in view of the evolving situation," the ministry said, in a statement.

Also Read | Biden Administration Launches Response to Health Harms from Extreme Heat.

"They discussed defence cooperation and looked forward to working closely," the statement added.

Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the Taliban took control of the country last month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)