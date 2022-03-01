Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): The United States on Monday said it is regularly engaging with its partners such as India and UAE amid the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine caused by Russia's large-scale military operations in the country.

Answering a question during a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said the US has a "very close relationship" with India and they have discussed their concerns on the Ukraine conflict.

Also Read | Warner Bros Halts The Batman Release in Russia Due to the Country's Military Operation in Ukraine.

"We have regular engagement with our Indian partners. We have regular engagement with our Emirati partners. We have regular engagement with our European allies and our European partners. So at every level in multiple fora we have had discussions about this," Price said.

The question on India was asked during the State Department presser after New Delhi last week choose to abstain from a key United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning Russian military action in Ukraine.

Also Read | Google Turns Off Maps' Live Traffic Data in Ukraine to Protect Users Amid Russian Invasion.

Although India abstained from the UNSC vote last Friday it reiterated the need for immediate de-escalation and advocated a path of diplomacy.

India on Friday had abstained from voting on UNSC resolution condemning Russia, saying that the "path of diplomacy was given up".

"India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

Tirumurti had said that no solution can ever be arrived at, at the cost of human lives. He also expressed concern over the welfare and security of the Indian community in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)