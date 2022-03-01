Russia's military operation in Ukraine has forced Warner Bros. to pause the release date of its film 'The Batman' in the Vladimir Putin-led country. "In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film 'The Batman' in Russia," a spokesperson for WarnerMedia said in a statement. Disney to Pause Theatrical Releases in Russia for the Country's Military Operation in Ukraine.

The spokesperson added, "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy." The DC adaptation was set to release in Russia this Friday, Variety reported.

Warner Bros.' decision of halting the release of Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman' comes hours after Disney decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia.

