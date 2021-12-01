Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): A prominent rights activist in China has urged the authorities to allow him to visit his wife, who is terminally ill with cancer and is in the United States.

The appeal came from rights activist Guo Feixiong, whose wife was granted political asylum in the US along with the couple's children in 2009.

"For the second time, for some reason, the ministry has yet to give final approval for my second application to go overseas," activist Guo said in a letter to the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"Premier Li Keqiang, I implore you to interrogate the officials at the ministry for public security responsible for this and urge them to ... give their approval as soon as possible, so I can travel to the US and be with my wife, and perhaps save her life," Guo added

Gua's letter came after his wife, in a letter, called on him to "come quickly," as she fears her life is nearing its end.

"My life is coming to an end, and I am almost in despair," she wrote. "When can I see my husband?" Gua's wife Zhang Qing said in the letter.

Zhang, in order to escape the crackdown from the Chinese authorities, had 'escaped' to the US in 2006.

Addressing Guo, she wrote: "You are my last hope. I am waiting for you. When will you come?"

As informed by Guo, police in his hometown of Guangzhou has informed that his [Guo's] application for approval to visit her in the US is being held up by the ministry of public security in Beijing, not by local police.

Gua's is banned from travelling for participating in various anti-censorship moves from Beijing.

As reported by Radio Free Asia, Guo was also jailed for six years by the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court in 2014. (ANI)

