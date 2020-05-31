World News | Roadside Bomb Near Somalia's Capital Kills 8 Civilians

World. (File Image)

Nairobi, May 31 (AP) A Somali police officer says at least eight civilians were killed when a minibus hit a roadside bomb outside the capital on Sunday morning.

Abdullahi Ahmed says the minibus hit the bomb in the Hawa Abdi area near Mogadishu.

Also Read | Egypt Army Says 19 Islamic Militants Killed in Sinai.

The death toll may rise because many of the surviving passengers were seriously wounded, Ahmed said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However Somalia's extremist group al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has carried out a series of bomb attacks in the area in recent months. (AP)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls Scott Morrison's 'ScoMosas' Delicious, Promises to 'Enjoy Snack Together Once Decisive Victory Against COVID-19 is Achieved'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)