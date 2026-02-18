Mumbai, February 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially unveiled India’s first indigenous artificial intelligence-powered wearable, ‘Sarvam Kaze’, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. During his visit to the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Prime Minister became the first person to test the smart glasses, highlighting the device as a significant milestone for the ‘Made in India’ technology sector.

The wearable, developed by the Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI, is designed to appear as a standard pair of sleek spectacles while housing advanced computing capabilities. It marks the company’s first venture into hardware, moving its foundational AI models from traditional digital screens directly into a wearable format for everyday use. Apple Glasses Fake Video: AI-Generated Clip of CEO Tim Cook Unveiling New Smart Glasses Goes Viral on X, Here's Fact-Check.

PM Narendra Modi Wearing Sarvam Kaze Glasses

The first person to try them? The Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/OBdAw6zXhB — Pratyush Kumar (@pratykumar) February 17, 2026

Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses by Sarvam AI

Designed in India, built in India, fitted with AI from India. All in your hands this May. Zoom in. pic.twitter.com/uMlAE02tTS — Pratyush Kumar (@pratykumar) February 17, 2026

Sarvam Kaze Features and Indigenous Technology

Sarvam Kaze is engineered to “listen, understand, respond, and capture” the user's environment in real time. The glasses feature embedded cameras and microphones, allowing users to ask questions about what they see or record audio-visual content hands-free. A key differentiator is its focus on regional integration, with the device running on Sarvam’s homegrown foundational models trained specifically for Indian languages.

The startup also introduced its Sarvam Edge AI model alongside the hardware. This technology allows the glasses to process information locally on the device rather than relying on external cloud servers. This "edge" computing approach ensures instant responses, improved user privacy, and functionality in areas with limited internet connectivity, positioning it as a robust local competitor to global products like the Meta Ray-Ban.

Market Launch and Developer Ecosystem

While the official Sarvam Kaze price has not yet been confirmed by the company, Sarvam AI has announced that the product will go on sale in India in May 2026. The startup intends for the device to be more than just a consumer gadget; it is opening its platform to developers to build "custom experiences," which could lead to specialised applications in sectors such as education, healthcare, and citizen services. Sarvam AI Puts India on the Global AI Map as Vision OCR and Bulbul V3 Outperform Rivals Like ChatGPT, Google Gemini.

The development of Sarvam Kaze is supported by the government’s IndiaAI Mission, an initiative with an outlay of INR 10,372 crore aimed at building a self-reliant AI ecosystem. As one of the 12 organisations selected to build sovereign AI models, Sarvam AI’s move into hardware is seen as a vital step in ensuring India’s strategic autonomy in the rapidly evolving global AI landscape.

