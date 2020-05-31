PM Narendra Modi Calls Scott Morrison's 'ScoMosas' Delicious, Promises to 'Enjoy Snack Together Once Decisive Victory Against COVID-19 is Achieved'

PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Twitter)

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday replied to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison's pictures of 'ScoMosas' and promised to enjoy the delicious snack together once a decisive victory against COVID-19 is achieved. PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to their video meet on June 4, 2020.

Replying on Scott Morrison's tweet, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Connected by the Indian Ocean, United by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th." Scott Morrison Makes Samosas And Mango Chutney at Home, Wants to Share 'ScoMosas' With PM Narendra Modi (Check Pics).

Here's what PM Modi wrote:

Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, Australian PM shared pictures of Samosas and named it 'ScoMosas', giving a personal touch to the name of the Indian snack. He also tagged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and said he wishes to share the dish with him. He said he made 'ScoMosas' or Samosas and mango chutney "from scratch".

Here's what Scott Morrison wrote:

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

According to the details, during the India-Australia bilateral talks, PM Modi and Morrison will discuss issues of mutual interests. A number of bilateral agreements, including ones on military logistics and science and technology, will also be signed during the virtual meeting.