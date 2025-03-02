Islamabad, Mar 2 (AP) A black bear called Rocky has been rescued from abuse in Pakistan's east and relocated to the capital for medical treatment, a welfare organization said Sunday.

The bear, who is 7, had been kept illegally in Punjab province and abused in 35 fights. Local authorities intervened to move him to a safer facility.

But the facility could not give him the care he needed and officials relocated Rocky to Islamabad.

A team from Four Paws travelled to Pakistan to help Rocky. Veterinarians operated on him Sunday.

"We were able to release and cut the chain and nose ring,” said Dr Amir Khalil. “His condition is physically good, but he suffered. He has a fracture in the jaw and has no teeth. We have several wounds on the ear because of the fights and biting by dogs.”

Khalil said bear fighting was cruel and illegal in Pakistan but it was still practiced in some parts of the country.

Pakistan has a troubled history with animal welfare. Last December, an elephant died at a safari park less than two weeks after being reunited with her sister. It was the latest tragedy to affect elephants in captivity in Pakistan.

In 2020, a pair of sick and badly neglected dancing Himalayan brown bears left a notorious zoo in Islamabad for a sanctuary in Jordan. (AP)

