Kuala Lumpur, Jul 10 (AP) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US and Russia have exchanged new ideas for Ukraine peace talks after he met with his Russian counterpart in Malaysia Thursday.

“I think it's a new and a different approach,” Rubio told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “I wouldn't characterise it as something that guarantees a peace, but it's a concept that, you know, that I'll take back to the president.”

Also Read | Canada Plane Crash: Indian Student Pilot Sreehari Sukesh Among 2 Killed After Single-Engine Plane Collides With Another Aircraft During Training in Manitoba.

He didn't elaborate.

Rubio said President Donald Trump has been “disappointed and frustrated that there's not been more flexibility on the Russian side to bring about an end to this conflict. “We hope that can change... and we're going to continue to stay involved where we see opportunities to make a difference,” he said. (AP)

Also Read | Crimes Against Humanity Case: Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Formally Indicted for Attempts to Suppress Student-Led Protests Last Year.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)