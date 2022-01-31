Moscow [Russia], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 124,070 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 121,228 the day before, and 621 deaths, the federal response center said on Monday.

"In total, 124,070 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 621 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 9,090 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows an 8 per cent decrease when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 30,130 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

