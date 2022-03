Moscow [Russia], March 24 (ANI): In response to Washington's move to expel 12 Russian diplomats, Moscow has also announced that it will expel US diplomats from Russia, according to a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

This comes after Washington expelled 12 Russian diplomats from the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, as well as a Russian employee of the UN Secretariat, reported CNN News.

"The American side was firmly told that any hostile actions of the United States against Russia would receive a decisive and adequate response," the statement read.

A list of expelled American diplomatic employees was declared as "persona non grata" which literally means "an unwelcome person."

A senior diplomat from the US diplomatic mission in Moscow was handed a note on Wednesday with the list of the expelled employees, reported CNN News. However, the statement by the Ministry does not make clear which diplomats or how many it intends to expel.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 with the goals of demilitarizing the country, neutralizing nationalist battalions, ensuring Ukraine remains a neutral country and that Crimea is recognized as a part of Russia that cannot be taken away. Russia also seeks to ensure Ukraine also recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics are independent states. (ANI)

