Moscow, May 25 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a 10% raise to the minimum wage rate and pensions in the coming month, a move that comes as the Russian economy faces an unprecedented wave of international sanctions.

Putin said in a government meeting that the minimum cost of living and the minimum wage will be up 10% beginning June 1 and suggested increasing state pensions by 10% starting July 1. The bump will bring the minimum wage to about $250 per month and the average pension to $320, according to the Interfax news agency.

“Our key and unchanging priority is to increase the welfare and quality of life of citizens,” Putin said.

He also tasked government officials with increasing pay for Russian soldiers serving abroad as the Russian military operation in Ukraine enters its fourth month. (AP)

