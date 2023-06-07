Moscow [Russia], June 7 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated Russia's support for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

Lavrov on Monday arrived in Tajikistan for a two-day visit.

He will meet with the foreign minister and the president of the country, Interfax reported.

Lavrov in a meeting with his Tajikistani counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, stressed the need for countering terrorism, illegal migration and narcotics in Afghanistan.

"There has been particular attention regarding the situation in Afghanistan. We are conducting systematic discussion... about the situation in Afghanistan," he said.

The Tajikistan foreign minister meanwhile expressed concerns about the presence of "terrorist organizations" in the northern provinces of Afghanistan, as per TOLO News.

"I and Sergey Lavrov, Russian foreign minister, discussed the security challenges in the region, considering the newly emerged situation in Afghanistan. We have an agreed view regarding the challenges and security threats after the different terrorist groups in the northeastern provinces of Afghanistan have risen," he said.

The Taliban, however, denied the presence of terrorist groups in the north of Afghanistan.

Taliban deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, said: "Peace and stability have been ensured in Afghanistan. No group exists that can have a piece of land to make a stronghold or an office. Thus there should be no concern about it. Also, there is no evidence for these, so the allegations and remarks which are baseless should be avoided."

"If the risk is not threatening them practically now, in the long term politics, they are trying to clarify for Afghanistan and other countries that their (Afghanistan)'s policies do not threaten the geography of the countries," said Mohammad Musa Sadat, a political analyst.

Lavrov on Monday claimed that the US provides strong support to Daesh and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, TASS reported.

The minister made the remarks during a visit to a Russian military base in Tajikistan, TASS said, quoting the ministry. (ANI)

